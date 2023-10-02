Kanye West Claims Cardi B Is an Industry Plant Sent by Illuminati to Replace Nicki Minaj in Leaked Documentary Video

Kanye West called Cardi B an industry plant sent to replace Nicki Minaj in leaked documentary footage.

Ye Believes Cardi B Is Industry Plant

On Sunday (Oct. 1), footage of a purported Kanye West documentary from 2018 found its way to the internet. In the clip, which can be seen below, Ye is speaking to someone on the phone about his thoughts about Cardi B's place in the game.

"That's why Cardi B is over there. Cardi B is a plant by the illuminati," Kanye casually says. "She don't write her own raps. She just there to sound as ignorant as possible. And then makes songs like 'f**k 'em and then get some money,'" Ye adds, referencing Cardi's verse on G-Eazy's "No Limit (Remix)."

He continues: "She literally replaced Nicki Minaj. Purposely, they put her there. And now, she doesn't know what to do. She has no idea what the f**k is going on. She thinks it's just a blessing from the Universe. Ain't no blessing from the f**king Universe."

Read More: Rappers Who Claim to Be Part of the Illuminati With No Proof Offered

Cardi B Responds to Ye Footage

Cardi B has responded to the leaked video by sharing another clip of Ye talking to Hollywood Unlocked's Jason Lee in an interview from January of 2022. In the interivew below, Ye praises Cardi B.

"I always believed in her, since she was on the show, period" Kanye tells Lee in the sit-down. Cardi captioned the post with a heart emoji.

Cardi B tweet. iamcardib/Twitter loading...

Kanye's comments came five years before he collaborated with Cardi B on the single "Hot S**t" with Lil Durk in 2022.

See Cardi B's response to video of Kanye West calling her an industry plant below.

Watch Kanye West Calling Cardi B an Industry Plant