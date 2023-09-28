Ice Spice Addresses Rumors She’s an Industry Plant

In a Variety interview, Ice Spice addressed the nagging rumors that she's an industry plant.

Ice Spice Denies Being an Industry Plant

Arguably, Ice Spice had one of the fastest come-ups in hip-hop history. The Bronx baddie's rapid ascent to stardom has left many people wondering if it's a fluke or if she's being propped up by the industry.

In a Variety interview published on Thursday (Sept. 28), Ice Spice addressed the rumors that she is an industry plant. The "Deli" rapper admitted that the rumors used to get to her, but she now thinks they're just people being jealous of her success.

"A lot of people have thrown that in my face — like 'Oh, I've never seen anything happen so quickly. She needs to be studied,' or 'She's a plant,'" he said. "I just let people believe whatever they want to believe, to be honest. I don’t really mind all the rumors. At first I did, but now I'm at a point where I understand that just comes with this lifestyle."

Did Ice Spice Make Drill Music Soft?

Ice Spice brings fun and flirty vibes to the male-dominated, testosterone-filled drill music scene. When asked if her femininity helped soften the edge of drill and helped her rise in rap, Spice attributed it to her relatable personality.

"I just think people find me relatable, because I look like a regular girl from the Bronx,” she told the publication. "My best friend from high school just sent me a video from mad years ago and was like, 'Oh, remember this day?' I literally have a little curly Afro and a tube top on. I'm like, wow, my brand been the same."

Read More: Ice Spice Moments That Prove People Are Obsessed With Her

See Variety's interview with Ice Spice below.

Watch Ice Spice Talk Taylor Swift Friendship, VMAs Win and More With Variety Below

Watch Ice Spice's "Deli" Video Below