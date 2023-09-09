Joe Budden Says Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion Sound Like Two Women Who Can’t Make a Song on New ‘Bongos’ Track

Joe Budden has weighed in with his thoughts about Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's new collaborative single, "Bongos." On a recent episode, the podcast king said that Cardi and Megan's "Bongos" track sound like two women who can't make a song.

On the Joe Budden Podcast's "The Docket" (Episode 656), host Joe Budden offered his critique on Cardi B and Megan Stallion's collaborative new single, "Bongos." The two rap stars dropped their song on Friday (Sept. 8) and it's been receiving great reviews from fans on social media.

On Joe's "The Docket" episode, which you can listen at the 1:36 mark below, Joe said the rap duo's new single doesn't have "lasting power."

"The hook is not hookin' for me. There's nothin' in it to make it stay, one," he explained. "And two...this commercialized ratchet has passed, it's ghetto ratchet time. And neither one of them are ghetto ratchet on this song."

"We need a 'Bodak Yellow' now," he continued. "This sounds like two women who can't make a song."

Joe also suggested that Cardi and Megan work with their former writers and producers - like Megan's ex Pardison Fontaine - to help them deliver a fresher sound.

In short, Joe Budden doesn't think "Bongos" has staying power for the radio or music charts.

Cardi B Leads in Nominations for the 2023 BET Hip-Hop Awards

Despite Joe Budden's dissatisfaction with their song, when it comes to collaborations, Cardi B is the queen.

Recently, the Bronx rapper nabbed a whopping 12 nominations for the upcoming 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards. Cardi scored nods for Lyricist of the Year, Hip Hop Artist of the Year, Hustler Of The Year and two mentions for Best Collaboration for "Tomorrow 2" (with GloRilla) and "Put It On Da Floor Again" (with Latto).

The 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards will air on Oct. 10 at 9 p.m. ET on BET.

