Cardi B’s ‘Wap’ Featuring Megan Thee Stallion Lyrics
Sex sells and Cardi B is a master salesman. A prime example is her Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 single "WAP" featuring Megan Thee Stallion.
Released last August as the new single off Bardi's highly anticipated sophomore album, the song is mix of raunchy, empowering and controversial, and was clearly meant to turn ears and heads in her direction. And it did just that, being one of the most talked about and listened to songs of 2020.
Check out the lyrics to Cardi B's "WAP" featuring Megan Thee Stallion below.
INTRO: Cardi B, Al "T" McLaran & Megan Thee Stallion
Whores in this house
There's some whores in this house
There's some whores in this house
There's some whores in this house (Hol' up)
I said certified freak, seven days a week
Wet-ass pussy, make that pullout game weak, woo (Ah)
CHORUS: Cardi B
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
Yeah, you fuckin' with some wet-ass pussy
Bring a bucket and a mop for this wet-ass pussy
Give me everything you got for this wet-ass pussy
VERSE ONE: Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion
Beat it up, nigga, catch a charge
Extra large and extra hard
Put this pussy right in your face
Swipe your nose like a credit card
Hop on top, I wanna ride
I do a kegel while it's inside
Spit in my mouth, look in my eyes
This pussy is wet, come take a dive
Tie me up like I'm surprised
Let's roleplay, I'll wear a disguise
I want you to park that big Mack truck right in this little garage
Make it cream, make me scream
Out in public, make a scene
I don't cook, I don't clean
But let me tell you how I got this ring (Aye, Aye)
VERSE TWO: Megan Thee Stallion
Gobble me, swallow me, drip down the side of me (Yeah)
Quick, jump out ’fore you let it get inside of me (Yeah)
I tell him where to put it, never tell him where I'm ’bout to be (Huh)
I'll run down on him ’fore I have a nigga run in me (Pow, pow, pow)
Talk your shit, bite your lip (Yeah)
Ask for a car while you ride that dick (While you ride that dick)
You really ain't never gotta fuck him for a thang (Yeah)
He already made his mind up ’fore he came (Aye, ah)
Now get your boots and your coat for this wet-ass pussy (Ah, ah, ah)
He bought a phone just for pictures of this wet-ass pussy (Click, click, click)
Paid my tuition just to kiss me on this wet-ass pussy (Mwah, mwah, mwah)
Now make it rain if you wanna see some wet-ass pussy (Yeah, yeah)
VERSE THREE: Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion
Look, I need a hard hitter, need a deep stroker
Need a Henny drinker, need a weed smoker
Not a garter snake, I need a king cobra
With a hook in it, hope it lean over
He got some money, then that's where I'm headed
Pussy A1 just like his credit
He got a beard, well, I'm tryna wet it
I let him taste it, now he diabetic
I don't wanna spit, I wanna gulp
I wanna gag, I wanna choke
I want you to touch that lil' dangly thing that swing in the back of my throat
My head game is fire, punani Dasani
It's goin' in dry and it's comin' out soggy
I ride on that thing like the cops is behind me (Yeah, ah)
I spit on his mic and now he tryna sign me, woo
VERSE FOUR: Megan Thee Stallion
Your honor, I'm a freak bitch, handcuffs, leashes
Switch my wig, make him feel like he cheatin'
Put him on his knees, give him somethin' to believe in
Never lost a fight, but I'm lookin' for a beatin' (Ah)
In the food chain, I'm the one that eat ya
If he ate my ass, he's a bottom-feeder
Big D stand for big demeanor
I could make ya bust before I ever meet ya
If it don't hang, then he can't bang
You can't hurt my feelings, but I like pain
If he fuck me and ask "Whose is it?"
When I ride the dick, I'ma spell my name, ah
CHORUS: Cardi B
Yeah, yeah, yeah
Yeah, you fuckin' with some wet-ass pussy
Bring a bucket and a mop for this wet-ass pussy
Give me everything you got for this wet-ass pussy
Now from the top, make it drop, that's some wet-ass pussy
Now get a bucket and a mop, that's some wet-ass pussy
I'm talkin' wap, wap, wap, that's some wet-ass pussy
Macaroni in a pot, that's some wet-ass pussy, huh
OUTRO: Al "T" McLaran
There's some whores in this house
There's some whores in this house
There's some whores in this house
There's some whores in this house
There's some whores in this house
There's some whores in this house
There's some whores in this house
There's some whores in this house
There's some whores in this house
There's some whores in this house
