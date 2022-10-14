Cardi B Judge Orders YouTuber Tasha K to Pay Rapper $4 Million Immediately for Defamation Judgment – Report

The judge in Cardi B's defamation case has reportedly ordered YouTuber Tasha K to cough up the $4 million judgement she owes the rapper immediately.

Tasha K, born LaTasha Kebe, is currently in the appeals process of her case with Cardi B, after a judge ruled in January that the gossip blogger defamed Bardi. On Thursday (Oct. 13), Billboard reported that judge William Ray has ordered Tasha K to pay Cardi the seven-figure payout before the challenging of the ruling is complete. Tasha's only other option is to secure a bond in the full amount.

The YouTuber is looking to delay the heavy payout while the case goes through the appeals process. However, that will only happen if she can obtain a private bond for the entire sum, Judge Ray says. If she loses her appeal, the amount will then be forwarded to Cardi.

The Bronx, N.Y. rapper initially sued Tasha K in 2019, after the media personality made a blog post that accused Cardi of being a prostitute in 2018. The case was seen in Georgia federal court earlier this year, and Cardi came out victorious in January. Tasha K blasted the ruling after it was announced, calling it "extremely prejudicial." For months after the decision, Tasha K refused to take down the defamatory posts that got her in trouble and was even threatened with prison time.

She appealed the verdict last month, with Cardi B's lawyers following up by asking for the bond out of concerns that Tasha K might try to avoid paying up.

"This is more than a hypothetical concern in this case," Cardi B's attorney Lisa F. Moore wrote in a statement on Friday (Oct. 14). "During the litigation, Kebe bragged publicly that she had taken steps to insulate herself from a judgment. And there have been recent online reports that Kebe has moved from Georgia to avoid enforcement of the judgment."

XXL has reached out to the United States District Court for the Northern District of Georgia for comment.