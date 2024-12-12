Remy Ma and Papoose Go at It Publicly Over Infidelities, Pap’s Alleged Boxer Girlfriend Joins the Argument

Remy Ma and Papoose get into a social media spat over infidelities and Pap's alleged boxer girlfriend Claressa Shields joins the argument.

Remy Ma Exposes Papoose Texts

On Thursday (Dec. 12) Remy hopped on Instagram and started airing out dirty laundry in regard to the issues going on with her marriage. She accused Shields' team of putting out fake stories about her and said she told Papoose to "put out something to stop the narrative." Apparently at her wit's end, Remy started exposing texts between Pap and Shields on her feed.

"Papoose dum a*s fell asleep on the phone with @claressashields Laying in my house he refuses to leave," she captioned one set of tweets that can be seen below. "This b***h supposed to be a world champion boxer and get scary a*s hung up soon as she heard my voice. Nowwww I’m telling everything ohhhh and babygirl u not the only one."

Papoose responded on Instagram.

"Sad to say that Remy Ma is a narcissist," he wrote in the post below. "She chose to cheat repeatedly. Now that I finally moved on she playing the victim."

Shields also chimed in. "This can't be serious. You have two boyfriends," she commented on a Remy post on X.

Remy continued to expose tweets between Pap and Shields. Papoose responded to Remy's posts by sharing a screenshot of a video of Remy with her alleged side piece, battle rapper Eazy The Block Captain.

"While I was at home with my daughter last Christmas. This is where @remymawas. Now that I FINALLY moved on she’s angry & making up lies," he captioned the post.

Eazy also chimed in, posting on Instagram: "Tell Pap unblock me I wanna holla you [duck emoji]."

Papoose and Remy Ma got married in 2008. They renewed their wedding vows in 2018. However, recently there have been rumors that Remy was cheating with Eazy, resulting in Pap reportedly assaulting Eazy at a battle rap event in 2023.

Check out the entire back-and-forth below.