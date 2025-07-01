Video Shows Remy Ma in Heated Argument With the Daughter of the Man Remy’s Son Allegedly Killed

Remy Ma gets into a heated verbal spat with the daughter of the man Remy's son is accused of murdering in 2021.

Remy Ma Has Heated Argument Son's Alleged Murder Victim's Daughter

On Monday (June 30), Remy's son, Jayson Scott, had a motion hearing for the case in Queens Superior Court that Remy attended. However, the rapper got into an argument outside the courthouse with the daughter of Darius Guillebeaux, the man Scott is accused of killing. The woman, Jazmin Dior, recorded the altercation, which can be seen below. In the video, both women exchange insults while recording each other on their respective phones.

Woman Recounts Issue With Remy Ma

Dior later recounted the incident in a video shared on social media.

"You would have thought I did something to you," she says below. "Realistically, I can never speak to my father again...You can see your son. You can speak to him. You can hug him. You can say whatever."

She went on to say Remy sparked the altercation by mean-mugging her for no reason.

"Ice-grilling, as if her son was the victim," Dior continues. "Like, Miss, where's your remorse?"

Remy Ma's Son's Legal Situation

Last June, Remy Ma's son, Jayson Scott, was charged in connection with the 2021 murder of 47-year-old Darius Guillebeaux in Queens, N.Y.

On June 25, 2024, Scott appeared in Queens County Court where he was arraigned on a seven-count indictment for first-degree murder, second-degree murder, four counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree and reckless endangerment in the first degree.

Scott has been charged with the shooting death of Guillebeaux following a dispute outside the Umbrella Hotel in Kew Gardens on June 7, 2021. Richard Swygert was also charged with the same murder.

Scott has pleaded not guilty to the charges. He faces up to life in prison without the possibility of parole if convicted of the first-degree murder charge.

