Ice Spice Surrounded by Screaming Fans in the Street as She Films New Video – Watch

Footage of Ice Spice being surrounded by screaming fans in the street has surfaced as the Bronx rapper films a new video.

On Wednesday (May 10), a clip of Ice Spice apparently shooting what looks to be some sort of upcoming visual project began to make its rounds across the internet. In the behind-the-scenes video below, the "Munch (Feelin' U)" spitter's increasingly growing fan base, the Munchkins, can be seen flooding the streets to catch a glimpse of the rising superstar.

As seen through the lens of a bystander who provided the clip, Ice Spice is being filmed by a professional camera crew as she sits atop the roof of a black Chevy Suburban as police section off what appears to be a New York City street.

In seasoned celebrity fashion, Isis from the Bronx acknowledges her legion of fans with a casual series of waves toward the cheering crowd which is noticeably made up of people from various walks of life. Ice Spice then retreats back into the blacked-out SUV as the screams from those in attendance continue to be heard.

While exactly what type of project Ice Spice is filming in front of that many fans remains unclear, the amount of people who pulled up to the shoot is just the latest proof that the college athlete-turned-rapper is perhaps one of the fastest-rising stars the hip-hop community has seen in some time.

The "In Ha Mood" rhymer, who says that she's "created her own lane" in the music industry over the course of the past several months, cracked the top five on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chat for the first time back in February for her appearance on PinkPanthress' "Boy's a Liar Pt. 2." She also locked in a highly sought-after guest feature from none other than Nicki Minaj on her single, "Princess Diana (Remix)," and just this week, Ice Spice announced that she's currently working on the deluxe release of her debut EP, Like..?

Watch Ice Spice Being Surrounded by Screaming Fans in the Streets of New York City Below