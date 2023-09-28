Ice Spice Thinks Some Female Rappers Act Different Behind the Scenes

Ice Spice is quickly rising toward the top of the ranks among female rappers and she recently spoke about the fierce competition.

Ice Spice Speaks on Competition Among Female Rappers

On Thursday (Sept. 28), Variety debuted their new cover story interview with Ice Spice. The Bronx, N.Y. rapper talked about her meteoric rise to fame and specifically got into how some female rappers act differently behind the scenes now that she is blowing up.

"It is a competition at the end of the day," Ice Spice noted. "People want to be all 'I’m a girl’s girl,' but then behind the scenes being bitches. Basically, we here, the girls, are doing amazing. I’m excited to see it. I feel like the competition is what keeps us all excited because I think we all secretly enjoy competing and seeing who put that s**t on better and who’s gon’ get the most views."

She added, "I can be transparent, and I know the competition is checking on me too, which is why it’s OK to say that. Because it’s like, 'Yeah, girl, I’m watching you and I know you watching me.' And boys are watching too, because they be secretly haters. But everybody today is competing with everybody no matter if you a boy, girl, nonbinary, whatever it is. You still checking in on your competition. That’s in every industry.”

Ice Spice Continues Winning

Ice Spice's ascension has been noteworthy and she continues to count wins. Over the summer, she had two songs, "Karma (Remix)" with Taylor Swift and the collab with Nicki Minaj, "Barbie Girl," in the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100. Most recently, she is coming off winning Best New Artist at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards. Ice is currently prepping to go on Doja Cat's Scarlet Tour, which kicks off on Halloween.