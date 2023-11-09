Nicki Minaj Admits No One Told Her Percocets Were Addictive When She Was Prescribed Them

Nicki Minaj said no one ever told her Percocets were addictive, and that she was once prescribed the medication due to painful menstrual cramping.

Nicki Minaj Admits No One Told Her Percocets Were Addictive

On Thursday (Nov. 9) Nicki Minaj sat down for an interview with Vogue where she covered a variety of subjects including her forthcoming album Pink Friday 2. She also spoke about a time she was prescribed Percocet to deal with menstrual cramps, and that she luckily was able to "ground" herself before addiction took hold.

"No one told me that this was a narcotic and this was addictive," she said. "Luckily, I was able to ground myself. But—once an addict, always an addict. I feel like if you’ve ever experienced addiction to anything, which I have, you always have to think twice and three times about the choices that you make."

She added that many of today's biggest celebs are more prone to addiction due to the microscope on their lives.

"Look at some of our biggest celebrities," Nicki continued. "They eventually either get laughed out of wanting to go outside anymore, like Michael Jackson, or criticized, like Whitney Houston, or they fight silent battles, like Prince. These are some of the greatest of all time. And one day they decided, ‘You know what? I’d rather self-medicate and be in my own world.’"

Nicki Minaj Gives Hint About Son's Name

Elsewhere in the interview with Vogue, Nicki gave readers a hint about the real name of her son, whom she has continuously referred to as "Papa Bear." During a video segment of the interview, Nicki was asked numerous questions about her son's name.

"I don't know," she responded in the video below when asked why she nicknamed the 2-year-old child "Papa Bear." "I've always been a nickname person. I give everyone I love these nicknames, normally. He actually had a couple nicknames. His first nickname while he was in my stomach was 'Bubba.' When he came out, it just transformed into 'Papa Bear.' I can't explain it, but when I look at him that's what I thought."

Nicki Minaj then gave a bizarre hint about her's son's name, poking her lips out and rolling her eyes around. Vogue wasn't able to guess based on the hint alone.

