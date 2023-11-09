Nicki Minaj Has an Interesting Response When Asked What Her Son’s Real Name Is

Nicki Minaj's son's name has been a secret since he was born and it looks like Nicki plans to keep it that way.

Nicki Minaj Gives Hint About Son's Name

On Thursday (Nov. 9), Vogue shared a new cover story featuring Nicki Minaj. During a video portion of the interview, Nicki is asked 73 random questions. A few of them revolved around the mystery behind her son's name.

"I don't know," she responded in the video below when asked why she nicknamed the 2-year-old child "Papa Bear." "I've always been a nickname person. I give everyone I love these nicknames, normally. He actually had a couple nicknames. His first nickname while he was in my stomach was 'Bubba.' When he came out, it just transformed into 'Papa Bear.' I can't explain it, but when I look at him that's what I thought."

Nicki then agreed to give a hint about what her son's name is. She did so by poking her lips out and rolling her eyes around.

The Mystery of Nicki Minaj's Son's Name

Fans have been trying to figure out what Nicki Minaj's son's name is since he was born in September of 2020. Last November, a sleuthing Barb shared a theory that the child's name is Jacob. However, Nicki shot down the conclusion.

See Nicki Minaj's interesting response when asked about her son's name below.

Watch Nicki Minaj Answer 73 Questions With Vogue