Nicki Minaj Teases NM5 Tour

Nicki Minaj might be in album and tour mode.

On Wednesday (May 10), Nicki Minaj shared a video on Instagram (below) showing various clips of herself. Lil Wayne and Drake also make cameos in the snippet. The video is scored with the 2021 Nicki track "Seeing Green" featuring Lil Wayne and Drake.

In the caption of the post, Nicki Minaj hinted at an upcoming tour that will possibly accompany her new album.

"Do you want me to perform this song on the NM5 TOUR?" the "Chun-Li" rapper captioned the video. "Do you want a YMCMB STADIUM TOUR after that? I rlly get to rap w|the best to ever do it. And still learning from them behind the scenes every day. Yikes."

Fans have been waiting for Nick Minaj's fifth solo studio album ("NM5") with bated breath. Her most recent LP, Queen, dropped back in 2018. Recently, there have been signs that she is in album mode. Her 2022 single "Super Freaky Girl" peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. She recently released the single "Red Ruby Da Sleeze" in March, which peaked at No. 13 on the chart. Earlier this year, Nicki launched her own record label, Heavy on It, with the first release on the imprint coming by way of Ice Spice's "Princess Diana (Remix)" featuring Nicki, which peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Nicki Minaj last went on tour in 2019 when she headlined the Nicki Wrld Tour with Juice Wrld.

See Nicki Minaj's New Instagram Post Teasing Her Upcoming Tour Below