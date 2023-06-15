Nicki Minaj Confirms ‘New Boobs,’ Shows Off Results of Breast Reduction Surgery

Nicki Minaj is confirming rumors that she recently got breast-reduction surgery and showing off the results of the doctor's handywork on Instagram.

Nicki Minaj Confirms She Got "New Boobs"

On Sunday (June 11), Nicki Minaj shared a preview on Instagram of her new song with Ice Spice, which is slated to be on the soundtrack for the upcoming Barbie film. In the post (below), Nick strikes poses in low-cut shirts for the camera while the song plays in the background. The post featured another preview, with Nicki confirming she recently got a little taken off the top.

"New boobs who dis?" she commented under her own post.

Nicki Minaj Previously Speaks on Downsizing

Last spring, Nicki Minaj talked about getting breast-reduction surgery.

"I’m not gonna lie, somebody did tell me to get my boobs taken off, like a female in the industry," Minaj said on Instagram Live in May of 2022, according to Page Six. "And I was like, ‘No, no, not yet, not yet.’ And yeah, she was right. I should’ve hurried up and took them off."

She added, "A cup. Oh, it’s A cup season. Yes."

NIcki Minaj Announces New Album

Nicki Minaj's new boob announcement comes on the heels of her announcing she has solidified the release date for her fifth solo album. Last month, Nicki hinted at going on an upcoming tour.

