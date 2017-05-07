Nicki Minaj Offers to Pay for Fans’ College Tuition and Student Loans

Nicki Minaj is rolling in the dough. But instead of playing Scrooge McDuck with her paper, Nicki recently turned into the fairy godmother for some needy college students on Twitter.

It started yesterday (May 6), with one Twitter user asking if the Young Money rapper would pay her tuition. "Show me straight A's that I can verify w/ur school and I'll pay it," the rap star surprisingly responded. "Who wants to join THAT contest?!?!‍♀️ Dead serious. Shld I set it up?"

Not surprisingly, this opened the floodgates for people to shoot their shot in hope of Nicki putting something on their education. People started asking for money on their school books, supplies and even a camera. All of which Nicki pledged to donate to her loyal matriculating fans, asking them to send over their bank info.

After promising to make over a dozen payments, Nicki had to shut things down. "Ok u guys. It's been fun. Let me make those payments tmrw then see if I have any money left," she posted, also promising to do the same thing again at a later date. "I'll do some more in a month or 2," she added.

In music-related news, Dave Guetta recently dropped his new video for "Light My Body Up," which features Nicki and Lil Wayne. Earlier this week, it was announced that the "Regret in Your Tears" rapper would perform at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards.

Check out Nicki's tweets below.

See Nicki Minaj's Tweets Offering to Pay Fans' College Tuition and Student Loans