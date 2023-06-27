Nicki Minaj Reveals What Her Breast Size Was Before Recent Reduction Surgery – Watch

Nicki Minaj is opening up about her recent breast reduction surgery, revealing her boobs had ballooned to a point that became too much to handle.

Nicki Minaj Reveals Breast Size Before Surgery

On Monday (June 26), Nicki Minaj hopped on Instagram Live to chop it up with the City Girls' JT. During the conversation, the two femcees went into detail about their big bosom complications.

"Nature did what they had to do for Papa Bear," Nicki Minaj said in reference to breast feeding her son. "It's no way your boobs right now are still able to look like that and be all sexy and cute and stuff like that in your dresses. Trust me. You did not have the size that I had."

"If tell you the size...Do you wanna hear the size that they were?" Nicki continued. "Oh, triple E. So, trust me, boo boo. You didn't have the kind I had because you would have been doing the same thing I did."

Nicki Minaj Reveals She Had Breast Reduction Surgery

Earlier this month, Nicki Minaj confirmed she got breast reduction surgery in the comment section of an Instagram post where she posed for several selfie videos in low-cut tops.

"New boobs who dis?" she commented under her own post.

Nicki Minaj's New Album

Now armed with a new pair, Nicki is currently prepping for a new album. Earlier this month, the Queen rapper announced the release date for her upcoming fifth studio album. Nicki also teased a headlining tour back in May.

Watch Nicki Minaj Discussing Her Recent Breast Reduction Surgery Below