Lil Wayne Owns Part of Major League Pickleball Team – Report

Lil Wayne is now the part owner of a Major League Pickleball team in Texas.

Lil Wayne Joins MLP Ownership Group

On Wednesday (Oct. 25), CBS Austin reported Lil Wayne has joined the ownership group for the Texas Ranchers, a Major League Pickleball team out of Austin, Texas. Along with being an investor in the team, Tunechi will also serve as the organization's strategic advisor. Those duties will include upcoming apparel collaborations and working "with the team to build pickleball courts in underserved areas."

"Pickleball is the moment and I’m excited to be part of the Texas Ranchers ownership group," said Lil Wayne. "I’ve enjoyed watching and couldn't pass up the opportunity to join this team of owners."

Pickleball, which is similar tennis but uses a smaller court, paddles and wiffleball, is one of the nation's fastest-growing sports. The MLP is currently in its second season and has expanded to 24 teams.

New Lil Wayne Music on the Way

The news of Lil Wayne's pickleball alliance comes on the heels of the New Orleans rapper announcing he has a new album on the way. Weezy and 2 Chainz recently revealed they will be putting out the long-awaited Collegrove follow-up, Welcome 2 Collegrove, next month. Lil Wayne is also prepping his next solo album Tha Carter VI.

