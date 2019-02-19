2 Chainz Gets LeBron James to A&R His New Album

2 Chainz certifies his baller status just in time for March Madness.

On Tuesday afternoon (Feb. 19), the rapper and former college basketball player unveiled that his forthcoming fifth solo album Rap or Go to the League has been A&R'ed by none-other-than living NBA legend LeBron James. Chainz also revealed that the LP will drop on March 1.

“It’s been quite the journey to get here. All night studio sessions, reflecting, & opening up on these records or as I call it therapy! This is my each one teach one body of work, I wanna celebrate black excellence! ..... “Rap Or Go To The League” the album A&R by @KingJames 3/1” Chainz tweeted earlier today.

LeBron also announced his role on Tity Boi's album via Instagram. "Had to pleasure of working on my first music project from start to finish with my guy @2chainz “Rap or Go To The League” coming to y’all 3/1. Can’t wait for y’all to hear the continues evolution of his profound skills from his mind to the booth to the records itself. Proud of you homie and the people will be as well when this hits! #ARBron#RaporGoToTheLeague‍♂️," he wrote on Instagram.

The announcement comes on the heels of the 2019 NBA All-Star weekend, which featured performances from J. Cole and Meek Mill and a couple of all-star appearances from Quavo. Chainz himself also made a surprise appearance just before the showcase's three point shooting contest.

The LP is described by Chainz's label Def Jam as being the “most personal, most lyrical, most soulful” album in 2 Chainz’s catalog. The upcoming release is expected touch on the importance of Black excellence, education and being a boss.

Rap or Go to the League follows a couple of EPs released by Chainz. It is his first full-length drop since put out 2017’s Pretty Girls Like Trap Music. The platinum release housed the hits "Big Amount," “Good Drank” and "It’s A Vibe” and featured contributions from Drake, Ty Dolla $ign and Gucci Mane. Here's to hoping Rap or Go to the League is just as dope.

Check out the trailer for Chainz's soon-to-be-released album below.