Chuck D Says Elon Musk Should Ban N-Word on Twitter

Chuck D has issued a request to Elon Musk: Ban the N-word on Twitter.

On Friday (Dec. 2), Chuck D jumped on his Twitter account and asked Elon Musk, who acquired Twitter in October, to ban the N-Word on the popular social networking platform.

"Yo @elonmusk the next thing twitter should do is ban the N Word the N**ga & ni**er by anyone that uses it here," tweeted the Public Enemy founder. "Then we know things are pointing in an equalized direction. Then you can convince Zuck to do the same at IG FB get it outta here suspend em. It’s as bad as that symbol."

In a second tweet, Chuck D added: "It ain’t like kicking somebody’s tail in a fight. It’s all words and images here .. keyboard sht … so I’m not talking about anywhere else except social media right now because it can be done .. there gonna be a lotta people backbroke over their ‘pet’ getting smashed on here."

Chuck issued his request after Kanye West was suspended from Twitter after he tweeted an image of a swastika inside the Star of David. The tech billionaire said the post violated the platform's rule against inciting violence. Elon has not responded to Chuck's tweets as of yet.

After getting some pushback from people who didn't like his suggestion, Chuck D addressed the peanut gallery.

"Social Medias pet dog .. hey the original MC rule was never get lazy with W O R D S," he typed. "They have impact..some folk gettin all ass-hurt because I suggested taking one bad tooth out of their keyboard grill. It’s not censorship it’s against stupidsht. Everything is mixed in 1 BS bowl."

Kanye's ban from Twitter comes two weeks after Elon reinstated his account along with other controversial figures like former president Donald Trump.

Of course, the Kanye West brouhaha started when he appeared on Alex Jones' InfoWars program and started praising Adolph Hilter and Nazis throughout his interview with the controversial conspiracy theorist.

"I see good things about Hitler, also," he told Jones on the show. "Every human being has value that they brought to the table, especially Hitler."

Despite Jones being taken aback by his remarks, Ye doubled down, adding, "I don’t like the word 'evil' next to Nazis...I love Jewish people, but I also love Nazis."

It looks like Elon Musk is tired of Kanye West's antics as well.