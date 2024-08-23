Diddy Listed as One of the Investors Who Helped Elon Musk Take Over Twitter – Report

Diddy is reportedly listed as having invested in Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter, now known as X.

Diddy Invests in Elon Musk's X

On Thursday (Aug. 22), The Washington Post reported that newly unsealed documents named Diddy as an early investor in Elon Musk's takeover of X, formerly known as Twitter. The documents reportedly listed nearly 100 part-owners of the social media site, with Sean Combs Capital, LLC being named alongside Twitter founder Jack Dorsey, Saudi Prince Al Waleed bin Talal Al Saud and other prominent figures.

The listed investors were unsealed following U.S. District Judge Susan Illston's ruling on Tuesday (Aug. 20). The ruling was in response to a motion filed by an independent journalist named Jacob Silverman. Judge Illston's ruling, obtained by XXL, comes after the listed shareholders in X had been sealed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California. The seal happened after former employees of Twitter filed a civil lawsuit alleging Musk's takeover didn't pay them certain fees, violating their arbitration agreements in the process.

Elon Musk Conducts Business With Other Rappers

Diddy is hardly the first rapper Elon's linked with to conduct some business. Back in March, Ice Cube was heavily criticized after he announced his popular 3-on-3 professional basketball league BIG3 would be streaming its seventh season on X. In June, Timbaland and Swizz Beatz also landed a new Verzuz deal on X. The pair announced the deal during the Cannes Lions conference in France, where they both expressed gratitude to Elon and expressed excitement at the growth of their audience with X's help.