Woman Who Filed Lawsuit Against Diddy for Sex Trafficking at His White Parties Files Police Report Against Him – Report

A woman who filed a lawsuit against Diddy for allegedly sex trafficking her at his white parties also files a police report against him.

Diddy Accuser Files Police Report

According to a report made by TMZ on Monday (Aug. 19), law enforcement sources confirmed to them that Adria English went to the Miami Beach Police Department last week to file a police report against Diddy. The celebrity news site alleges that Adria's report detailed the same allegations that were documented in her lawsuit last month against the disgraced music mogul. Despite the woman's paper trail, detectives believe that there's not enough evidence to investigate human trafficking or any other crime. However, her statement will be shared with federal authorities who are investigating Diddy's reported offenses, TMZ reports.

Diddy's attorney, Jonathan Davis, has released the following statement to XXL about the matter: "No matter how many lawsuits are filed, it won't change the fact that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted or sex trafficked anyone. We live in a world where anyone can file a lawsuit for any reason without proof. Fortunately, a fair and impartial judicial process exists to find the truth, and Mr. Combs is confident he will prevail against these and other baseless claims in court."

XXL has reached out to the Miami Beach Police Department for comment.

Diddy Sued by Woman for Sexual Exploitation

Last month, Adria English filed a lawsuit claiming Puff sexually exploited her. English, who was a former porn star named Omunique, alleges that she met the Bad Boy Entertainment founder in 2004 through her boyfriend at the time, who was auditioning for a modeling gig with Diddy's Sean John company. English stated that her boyfriend and other models were asked to perform oral sex on Diddy to get the job, but her boyfriend refused to do so. One of Diddy's associates then gave him the job on the condition that English work at one of Diddy's upcoming white parties as a "go-go dancer" in the Hamptons.

English and her boyfriend agreed, and she worked the party over that Labor Day weekend. The lawsuit contains pictures of Adria English that prove she was at the party, and she claims she was told to drink laced alcohol with narcotics such as ecstasy and to flirt with guests. In other parts of the suit, English says that over time, she was "groomed" into having sex with guests.

English was also supposedly forced to have sex with esteemed jeweler Jacob Arabov and was paid an additional $1,000 bonus for doing so. To support her statement, English included a photo of herself and Jacob that she claims happened after the assault. Jacob is listed as a defendant. Diddy allegedly congratulated English on a "good job" and soon after began passing her around to other guests at other parties.

English is one of several people who have sued Diddy since last November.