Ice Cube Claps Back at Elon Musk for Corny Social Media Joke

Ice Cube has clapped back at Elon Musk after the X CEO made a corny social media joke about the former N.W.A member.

On Thursday (Sept. 14), Elon Musk shared a meme on X, formerly known as Twitter, that showcased Ice Cube side by side with a glass of water.

"Remember Ice Cube? This is him now, feel old yet?" the caption on the meme read, implying that the cubes of ice had melted down to water.

Cube didn't take too kindly to the jab, and responded with a meme of his own that implied Elon Musk's ownership over the social media platform had ruined the site for everyone.

“Remember Twitter? This is it now, feel stupid yet,” Cube captioned side by side pictures of the Twitter bird logo and a dumpster fire.

Ice Cube Wasn't Always Against Elon Musk

Ice Cube has seemingly changed his mind about Musk's ownership over X. Cube was initially excited when the Tesla CEO bought the platform back in April of 2022. He thought it meant that his shadow ban on the site might finally be lifted.

"Free at last! @elonmusic take off my shadow ban homie," he tweeted at the time.

Cube is also not the first rapper to criticize Elon Musk's handling of the social media site. Akon, The Game and most notably Soulja Boy all came out against the slew of changes Musk instated this past year. Soulja Boy grew particularly irate once he learned that Musk was charging X users a monthly fee in order to keep their verification badge.

“Wow… I can’t believe this. F**k it I’m going to create my own app,” Soulja Boy wrote on X in November of 2022. “Bye twitter [Peace sign finger emoji] catch me on instagram until my app launches.”

Check out Ice Cube's response to Elon Musk below.

