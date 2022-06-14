22Gz Arrested for Attempted Murder, Allegedly Shot Three People

Brooklyn drill rapper 22Gz has been arrested and indicted on attempted murder charges.

On Tuesday (June 14), XXL learned through police records that 22Gz, born Jeffery Alexander, was arrested on Sunday (June 12) for felony attempted murder. According to an article published by TMZ, 22Gz was arrested at John F. Kennedy International Airport as he came to New York from Atlanta to perform at Hot 97's 2022 Summer Jam. The rhymer missed his guest set at the famed New York music festival.

The arrest reportedly stems from a March 6 shooting. According to the celebrity news site, 22Gz allegedly shot three people in a Brooklyn, N.Y. party hall. One of the victims reportedly identified the rapper as the gunman. None of the victims reportedly suffered life-threatening injuries.

"This shooting not only wounded the victim but endangered the lives of everyone in a crowded club," Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez told TMZ. "Senseless gang rivalries fuel much of the gun violence in our communities and I remain committed to vigorously prosecuting anyone who engages in this criminal conduct."

22Gz's bond has been set at $500,000. As of press time, he remains detained at the Eric M. Taylor Center in East Elmhurst, N.Y. His next court date is July 19.

XXL has reached out to 22Gz's team, the Port Authority Police and the Brooklyn District Attorney for comment.

This is not 22Gz's first run-in with the law. In 2017, he spent five months in jail fighting second-degree murder charges related to a Miami shooting. The charges were eventually dropped. In 2018, the "Blixky" rapper inked a deal with Kodak Black's Sniper Gang imprint. In October of 2019, 22Gz was one of a group of rappers the New York Police Department banned from performing at the 2019 Rolling Loud Festival in New York, citing alleged gang affiliations that may have caused safety issues.

22Gz released his most recent project, The Blixky Tape 2, last March. He released his latest single, "Spin," in May.