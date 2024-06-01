June 2024 New Music Releases

We are halfway through the year and hip-hop continues to deliver major heat for your listening enjoyment. Last month, albums from Gunna, Chief Keef, Rapsody, among others kept things sizzling. But as June gets underway, upcoming projects from Moneybagg Yo, Don Toliver, Hunxho, Yelawolf, Lupe Fiasco and others will ensure a very hot summer season. Check out the new music releases below.

Moneybagg Yo's Speak Now Album

After revealing his emotional side on his mixtape Hard to Love in 2023, Moneybagg Yo is ready to express his feelings comprehensively on his new studio album, Speak Now. Set to drop on June 14, the Memphis rapper promised his fans that the upcoming project will be both informative and raw, just like he's been delivering on his previous albums.

"To Every Action There’s A Reaction, Timing Is Everything And Information Is Power," Moneybagg wrote on his Instagram post, which can be viewed below. "[I'm] In Raw Form Aint No Cut On This S**t This For My Day 1 Core Fan Base The Ones Who Was There Since The Beginning!!"

In Moneybagg Yo's latest video for "Tryna Make Sure," the CMG artist makes it clear that ain't a damn thing change and he's still out here making paper and copping luxury cars. Peep Moneybagg's flossy video below.

Don Toliver's Hardstone Psycho Album

Don Toliver has got it all and he's loving life right now. Back in March, Don and his partner, singer Kali Uchis, celebrated the arrival of their first child - a baby boy - into the world. Now the Houston rapper-singer is looking forward to the arrival of another cherished project in his life, his new album titled Hardstone Psycho.

Due on June 14, the LP's first single is "Attitude," featuring Charlie Wilson and Cash Cobain. Produced by Cobain, the song samples Snoop Dogg and Pharrell's classic summer anthem "Beautiful."

The accompanying music video, which can be viewed below, features Don as a leader of a motorcycle club rocking leather gear and shades. Cactus Jack leader Travis Scott makes a cameo in the visual alongside footage of people dancing and motorcyclists performing tricks in the streets of New York City.

Hunxho's Before the Album Mixtape

Hunxho is hard at work on his upcoming album, but in the meantime, he's teasing fans with a musical appetizer. Arriving on June 7, Before the Album is a mixtape that offers a preview of what's to come on his full-length project.

The 24-year-old Atlanta native has been dropping songs to promote his upcoming mixtape. One of them is "Won't Get It," a reflective track where Hunxho muses on the cost of fame.

"If you do good, if you do bad, they still gon' judge you/Money makе the ones you love go say, "F**k you"/Or is this s**t thе fame? 'Cause that's before I had the money," he rapped on the song.

Hunxho is currently on the road with his The One Night Only Tour. To cop tickets, head over to ticketmaster.com.