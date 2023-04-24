The Break Presents – Hunxho

Hunxho has been throwing darts at the board his entire life. The 23-year-old tried things over and over until something hit, and that bullseye just happened to be music. His gamebreaker arrived on the frequency of two tracks called “Let’s Get It” and “Highly Performing.” Surging up to the volume of over 50 million Spotify streams combined, those records furthermore glue him to his position as a face of Atlanta’s new rap wave.

In the 2010s, Hunxho would keep artists like Young Thug, Rich Homie Quan and Lil Baby in rotation. Those mere moments of entertainment lowkey doubled as study sessions, considering how Hunxho would soon walk a similar path from the streets to stardom. Once the new decade began, so did his career in music. After being released from jail in 2020, Hunxho locked in and released his debut mixtape Street Poet. A year later, he dropped its sequel, which was led by the breakthrough paean “Let’s Get It.”

The track hit home for many fans in the South and beyond, thanks to the bouncy, string-guided beat, lyrics about swerving, blicking and stepping into his prime, plus the measured melodies that meshed it all together. Soon after, it was also enhanced with a remix that featured 21 Savage and placed on Hunxho’s next full effort Street Poetry (2022).

With plenty of momentum sliding into 2022, Hunxho’s life changed for the better that year. He beat his RICO case, signed a record deal with 300 Entertainment and welcomed his son Xhosen to the world. Those wins helped shape his 2023 EP Humble As Ever, fronted by the accurately titled “Highly Performing." And his latest drop 22, where tracks like “True To My Religion,” “Looking For Love” and “48 Laws of Power” are deemed by fans as top tier in his discography.

Most would be satisfied with the ageless output that Hunxho has released thus far, but he's really just getting started. What’s next is a collaborative project with Southside, set to release this year. And a series of performances on Lil Baby’s It’s Only Us tour, which kicks off in May and features other rising stars like The Kid Laroi and GloRilla. Preceding it all, Hunxho pulled up to The Break: Live to discuss the past, present and future of his movement. Check out the full interview below.

