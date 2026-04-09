Afrika Bambaataa Dead at 67 Due to Cancer – Report

Hip-hop pioneer Afrika Bambaataa has reportedly died from cancer at the age of 67.

According to a TMZ report, published on Thursday (April 9), Afrika Bambaataa, the rapper and DJ who helped bring hip-hop culture to the masses, reportedly passed away from complications of cancer early Thursday morning in Pennsylvania. He was 67 years old.

A formal statement has not been issued by Bambaataa's family or the Universal Zulu Nation, a New York City-based organization Bam founded in 1973.

Born in 1957 in the New York City borough of the Bronx, Afrika Bambaataa, real name Lance Taylor, was once the leader of the city's most notorious street gang The Black Spades who turned his gang into the Universal Zulu Nation, an organization dedicated to unifying rappers, B-boys, graffiti artists and community leaders through peaceful means, including hip-hop.

Throughout the 1970s, Bambaataa became well-known for hosting block parties in the South Bronx and eventually released his first single in 1980 called "Zulu Nation Throwdown," in reference to his collective Zulu Nation. In 1982, Bambaataa mixed the melody from Kraftwerk's "Trans-Europe Express" with the synth-bass of Kraftwerk's "Numbers" and the percussions from Captain Sky's "Super Sperm" to create "Planet Rock," which is one of the most influential songs in hip-hop history. Not only did "Planet Rock" become a cultural touchstone for rap, it also ushered in a new musical genre electro music, specifically, electro funk.

Among some of Bam's classic songs that became club and radio mainstays include "Looking for the Perfect Beat," "Renegades Funk" and the James Brown-assisted track "Unity, and more.

Afrika Bambaataa recorded most of his early hits on the historic hip-hop label Tommy Boy Records. The music imprint issued a statement on their Instagram page regarding the passing of the late DJ. It reads:

"Afrika Bambaataa was an influential figure in Tommy Boy’s early days and widely considered a pioneer of hip-hop and electro music. With his passing, we reflect on his contributions to the genre and broader culture, which continue to this day."

In 2016, Bambaataa's musical legacy was tarnished by allegations from several men who have accused the late DJ-producer of sexually assaulting them decades ago. Bambaatta was eventually removed as the leader of the Zulu Nation in May of 2016 and the organization apologized to the victims of Bam's alleged sexual abuse.

Although Bambaataa has consistently denied the allegations, he was forced to pay out a settlement in May of 2025 to an anonymous Jane Doe who accused him of sex trafficking him in the 1990s. A judge granted the accuser an undisclosed default judgment due to Bam never showing up in court.

Upon hearing the news of Bambaataa's death, Public Enemy frontman Chuck D wrote on his X account:

"Fact and Truth. One of the founders of HipHop . Im Keeping it to the culture and thankful for the grace he gave me and my crew. And the accomplishments that so many built upon. I'll leave it there... ..as I was always taught ...Never be quick to condemn and always be slow to judge. #RestInBeats"

Throughout his life, Afrika Bambaataa received many accolades, including a 2007 nomination for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and a three-year stint as a visiting scholar at Cornell University.

Watch Afrika Bambaataa & The Soulsonic Force's "Planet Rock" Music Video

Watch Afrika Bambaataa & The Soulsonic Force's "Renegades of Funk" Music Video

Listen to Afrika Bambaataa's "Jazzy Sensation" Featuring Jazzy 5

Watch Afrika Bambaataa & The Soulsonic Force's "Looking for the Perfect Beat" Music Video

Read Tommy Boy Records' Tribute to Afrika Bambaataa

See Chuck D's Artwork and Message About Afrika Bambaataa

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