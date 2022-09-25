ASAP Rocky Releases Apology Statement After Rolling Loud New York Set Cut Short

A$AP Rocky is not happy with how things went with his performance at Rolling Loud New York last night. The Harlem rapper released an apology statement after his RL set was cut short.

On Saturday night (Sept. 24), A$AP Rocky delivered an energetic 30-minute set at the 2022 Rolling Loud New York festival at Citi Field in Queens, N.Y., but apparently his show was cut short much to Rocky's chagrin. The Testing rapper issued a statement apologizing to fans for the show's brevity.

"I am so hurt right now! Last night was supposed to be a turning point in my live shows from the old to new!" Rocky wrote in the statement. "I will take full responsibility for the circumstances of what led to last nights show being everything it was and everything it wasn’t."

"I also want to acknowledge that even tho I prepared the best show for my fans, detail for detail, over the course of MONTHS...," he continued. "I was unfortunately not able to bring my vision to fruition and Im hurt about that and I want to apologize to all of my fans and continued supporters, and thank y'all for showing up for me regardless!!"

Although A$AP Rocky performed only nine songs and brought out Glorilla and French Montana as his special guests, fans seemed satisfied with what he presented at Rolling Loud. But if you watch at the 32-minute mark in the video below, Rocky looked very disappointed that his set was cut short and was eager to give the crowd another 30 minutes of his energetic performance.

On Twitter, fans posted their reactions to A$AP Rocky’s statement. Some blamed him for being late for his set, while others understood and urged him to drop a new album.

"Maybe don’t waste 10 mins between each song next time and actually rap your verses on songs," opined one person.

Another fan wrote, "Still a valid show Flacko, A$VP, 4ever."

"All good but maybe u could make it up to us by announcing the album [frowning face emoji]," tweeted one user.

Some fans also noted that the New York Police Department was enforcing a strict curfew, which may explain why A$AP Rocky’s set was cut short.

XXL has reached out to the organizers of Rolling Loud for comment.

Watch ASAP Rocky’s Full 2022 Rolling Loud New York Set Below