Here Are Hip-Hop Rumors That Turned Out to Be True

Few people will admit it, but gossip is big business, especially when it involves rappers. Rumors and hearsay aren't always a bad thing, but it shows the reality of being famous—it's hard to maintain privacy. As an artist's name gets bigger, fans want to know everything about their life. Toss in social media, and rumors come to life at a faster clip than ever. But sometimes, the chatter turns out to be true. Here, XXL highlights some rumors in hip-hop that were actually factual.

Jay-Z and Kanye West are legends for a multitude of reasons, but one of the things they don't get enough credit for is opening the door for others to create big-ticket joint albums between two rappers. When their commercial and critically successful album, Watch The Throne, was announced in 2010, it felt like Kanye West was just saying anything. Hip-hop's history is full of albums that never came to fruition, and a lot of them were collaboration albums between two rappers that people loved. Fortunately for everyone, Watch The Throne was real, as it dropped in August of 2011, produced hit singles like "Otis," a historically successful tour and a set of songs that few believed would ever happen.

Watch The Throne set the stage for What A Time To Be Alive in 2015, the somewhat unlikely collab project between Drake and Future, both of which were huge rap stars in the moment. Drizzy appears a few times on this list, from rumors about having a child to his own collabs. Just like WTT, there were plenty of rumors and whispers before it dropped, but once footage appeared of Drake working with Future, along with proof the album would release, it felt like déjà vu. Hov and Ye proved to labels and artists that something of this scale could be done, and Drake and Future carried the torch on to another generation of rap.

A$AP Rocky has found himself at the center of some hip-hop rumors, too. Last year, the talk that Rihanna had a baby on board started after her Dazed magazine cover in September. Then a tweet from Portuguese outlet Rap Mais stating she was having a baby went viral in November. Rocky and Rihanna were already locked in as a couple, which had its own fair share of rumors leading up to that confirmation, so the rapper being a first-time father to Rihanna's child was bound to be surrounded by gossip.

Take a look below to see some more hip-hop rumors that turned out to be true.