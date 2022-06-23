Video Shows Crowd Leaving ASAP Rocky Performance After He Showed Up So Late He Became the Headliner

A$AP Rocky recently showed up so late for a performance in Manchester, U.K. that he ended up going on after the show's headliner, Red Hot Chili Peppers.

For the month of June, A$AP Rocky has been on tour with the Peppers in Europe, performing five dates on the famed rock band's Global Tour. However, during the show at Emirates Old Trafford on Wednesday (June 22), the Harlem, N.Y. rapper reportedly arrived so late he became the headliner by default. During the show, an announcement was shown that read: "Due to unforeseen circumstances, A$AP Rocky will now play immediately after Red Hot Chili Peppers."

The change in lineup caused many fans who had come to see RHCP to head for the exits. One video of the show, posted by Twitter user @jackcleggmcr, shows A$AP Rocky rocking the stage. A throng of seemingly uninterested people slowly walk in the opposite direction.

"A$AP Rocky turned up late as support for Red Hot Chili Peppers so they announced he was on after Chili Peppers instead," the concertgoer captioned the video. "Of course every fucker is leaving because 90% of the people here are bald dads. ASAP Rocky more like Late Rocky am I right lads."

Other people expressed their frustration on Twitter over the move as well.

"Cant believe red hot chili peppers cut their set short for asap rocky for him to then only do less than a 15 minute set," someone tweeted.

"ASAP Rocky was LATE to his set last night, came on AFTER the Red Hot Chili Peppers for like 15 minutes… what an absolute bellend," another person posted.

Not everyone in attendance was upset by the lineup alteration.

"Red Hot Chili Peppers did not disappoint. Absolutely brilliant Anthony Flea & co are superstars. ASAP Rocky also brilliant. Thank you for a great show," another person posted.

XXL has reached out to A$AP Rocky's team for comment.

Rocky is less than two months removed from the birth of his child with pop star billionaire Rihanna. He is currently working on his new album. His last album, Testing, dropped in 2018.

See video of the crowd leaving A$AP Rocky's show and reactions below.