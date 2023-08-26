Drake fans were not happy when his For All the Dogs album didn't drop this week. While on his It's All a Blur Tour, Drizzy explained why his project didn't arrive as expected.

Drake Explains Why For All the Dogs Album Didn't Drop This Week

Early Saturday morning (Aug. 26), the Twitter account for Climate Pledge Arena posted a video of Drake talking with his fans during his Seattle stop of his It's All a Blur Tour on Friday night (Aug. 25). In the clip, the 36-year-old rapper explained to the crowd why his much-anticipated album, For All the Dogs, didn't drop at midnight.

"I know everybody's upset that I didn't drop an album last night. I didn’t say it was dropping last night. So don't be mad at me," he told the audience. "I just said it was coming soon."

"It's not going to be that much longer, trust me. I'm finishing it up," he continued. "You know I got shows everybody. But I promise you, For All the Dogs is on the way."

"I promise you, this album will be for you. I promise you it will be worth the wait," he added.

Fans Were Angry After Drake Didn't Drop His For All the Dogs Album

Drake fans were highly upset that For All the Dogs didn't drop and they went on social media to express their outrage.

One Twitter user captioned Donald Trump's new mugshot with: "My genuine reaction to Drake not dropping For All The Dogs tonight."

Another fan wrote: "[Drake] really bamboozled us with for all the dogs drop tonight [broken heart emoji]"

A third person commented: I need for all the dogs to drop already I need some toxic music in my life

Watch Drake explain why For All the Dogs didn't drop on Friday below.

