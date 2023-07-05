2Rare’s 2023 XXL Freshman Freestyle

2Rare has been flexing his melody-driven rhymes and fun dance moves with one goal in mind: success. His fan base, affectionately dubbed Rare Steppas by the 22-year-old rapper, immediately gravitates to 2Rare's daily TikTok videos of him dancing as well as his music, like turnt-up club anthems such as 2022's "Q-Pid" with Lil Durk and this year's viral track "Rare's Room." While it may seem like all fun and games for this Philadelphia native, 2Rare flips the script on all that with his 2023 XXL Freshman freestyle.

He leaves the celebratory-filled party vibes that tend to be all over many of his tracks behind, and instead, 2Rare gets down to business here. Don't let the pronounced white hairline take away from the fact 2Rare makes it abundantly clear in his Freshman freestyle that when it comes to bars, flows and any potential opps, he's to be taken very seriously.

"Red beam on his eye like the dog from Target," 2Rare raps before referencing his current XXL Freshman status. "Double X-L, I fight the largest/Been sh***in' on n***as and breakin' them toilets/If we all chasin' this money, I’m runnin' the farthest."

From there, 2Rare's cadence changes as he dances between melodic vocals and slick wordplay over double-time compound syllables. The overall message remains the same: Rare is going to talk his talk regardless of what anyone thinks.

"So sick of these n***as in my business, don't got LLCs," 2Rare spits before showing off his lyrical prowess through the fact that he knows his ABCs. "I don’t give a F, b***h, ’cause I'm a G/I got keys with me, might as well keep it P/This a matte black glock in a Maybach truck, they call police, I'll flee the scenes."

Then, the rhymer puts the punchlines to work all the while using his ever-animated body language to help steer the path.

"Like that fragrance, I'll spray somethin'," 2Rare continues. "N***as try to glaze me just like donuts, in her p***y I might Dunkin/These n***as my kids, my sons/I been carrying this s**t for nine months, what the f**k, is you dumb?"

As 2Rare gears up to drop his debut project, which is scheduled to arrive this summer, the leader of the Rare Steppas looks to capitalize on the undeniable momentum he's been rolling with throughout the past year. Tracks like NLE Choppa's "Do It Again," which landed Rare his first placement on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart in early 2023, have catapulted the rising artist to the forefront of the current wave of Jersey and Philly club-inspired hip-hop. At the same time, 2Rare's consistent social media presence has earned him nearly half a billion views on TikTok alone, solidifying the "One of One" artist's influence in hip-hop.

Peep 2Rare's hard-hitting XXL Freshman freestyle in the video below.

Watch 2Rare's 2023 XXL Freshman Freestyle

