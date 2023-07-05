2Rare Gives Free Game and Has Zero Tolerance for Losers in His ABCs

2Rare understands the importance of being diverse and different more than most artists on the rise. From his signature white chalk hairline to his often-viral dance moves, the 2023 XXL Freshman prides himself on standing out in a crowd. On the strength of tracks like "Rare's Room" and his feature on NLE Choppa's "Do It Again," a guest appearance that landed 2Rare on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart for the first time earlier this year, the Philadelphia-bred rhymer is playing a key role in ushering in a whole wave of Jersey and Philly club-inspired hip-hop. Take a look at the guy behind the music as he 2Rare offers up some free game on what he views as the keys to success in his version of XXL's ABCs.

Kicking off the video on the humorous tip with the letters A and B, the 22-year-old jokester makes his affinity for a certain section of the female anatomy loud and clear. "A is for a*ses—peach emoji," 2Rare says with a big old smile. "B is for butts. That's a*ses."

While 2Rare's personality is showcased through this stream-of-consciousness exercise, the Northside Philly native shows out for his "hood" with the letter H and uses the letter O to shout-out his loved ones. "O is for outta pocket," he shares. "I get outta pocket about mines. My family, my mom, my brothers, you know?"

However, it's when R pops up that 2Rare comes through with some profound advice for aspiring artists while also explaining the basis of his rap name. "R is for rare," he affirms. "Gotta be rare, you gotta be diverse, you gotta be different. You can't be like these other people out here. That's the only way you gon' stand out. Listen to me, I'm telling you. I'm giving you game for free."

Watch 2Rare laugh it up and share some words of wisdom in the process in his ABCs video as part of the 2023 XXL Freshman Class below.

Watch 2Rare's 2023 XXL Freshman ABCs

The Freshman issue of XXL magazine hits stands everywhere on July 18. See Finesse2tymes, Lola Brooke, Rob49, Fridayy, GloRilla, 2Rare, SleazyWorld Go, Central Cee, Real Boston Richey, Luh Tyler, TiaCorine and DC The Don's official Freshman pages. In addition to interviews with all 12 artists in the 2023 Class and Freshman cyphers producer Pi'erre Bourne, it includes interviews with Lil Baby, NLE Choppa, Boosie BadAzz, Toosii, DDG, Saba, producer Go Grizzly, engineer Jaycen Joshua, singer Coco Jones, SinceThe80s' President Barry "Hefner" Johnson and AEW wrestler Swerve Strickland, plus a look back at what the 2022 XXL Freshman Class is doing, hip-hop's love for golfing featuring Scarface, OMB Peezy and pro golfer Harold Varner III, conversations with 10 new artists making noise and a deep dive into A.I. hip-hop songs. You can also buy the 2023 XXL Freshman Class issue here.

