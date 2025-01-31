How a Lil Wayne and Drake Song From Over a Decade Ago Became a Hit Again in 2025

The Lil Wayne and Drake collab, "She Will," released in August of 2011 on Tunechi's Tha Carter IV album, was a major hit. And now it's seeing a resurgence once again.

Why "She Will" Is Blowing Up Again

The Young Money collab has already seen its fair share of acclaim, being certified four times platinum by the RIAA in 2022. Though it was pretty early on in Drake's career, it was actually the 23rd time the duo had appeared on wax together, so they had already proven to have good chemistry. In the last three years, the song has not notched another certification, but that might change soon.

Thanks to a new trend on apps like TikTok and Triller, the song is again making waves. Under the hashtags #shewill and #shewilldance, app users have been sharing videos scored with the 13-year-old track. The videos feature people dancing seductively against a wall. The trend has resulted in the song catapulting to No. 4 on the TikTok Billboard Top 50 for the chart posting week of Jan. 30.

A similar occurrence happened with Chris Brown's 2019 song "Under the Influence," which had a resurgence on the Billboard charts in 2022 when it debuted at No. 36 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart thanks to TikTok. While "She Will" has not seen that type of push, the track is definitely gaining newfound traction over a dozen years after its initial release.

Listen to Lil Wayne and Drake's "She Will" and check out some of the TikTok videos that have given the song new life below.

Listen to Lil Wayne's "She Will" Featuring Drake

Watch the TikTok Videos That Have "She Will" Trending