ASAP Rocky and Rihanna Are Dating After Months of Rumors: Report

Lord Pretty Flacko and Bad Gal RiRi are rumored to be in a relationship.

On Monday (Nov. 30), Page Six reported that Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were seen having dinner with friends at the Beatrice Inn in New York City over the holiday weekend, further confirming the rumors they are dating.

Rumors of their relationship started after Rih split from her billionaire boyfriend, Hassan Jameel, in January. Since then, the pair have been spotted hanging out together on multiple occasions.

Back in August, fans noticed their flirtation during a video interview for GQ featuring the two artists. RiRi asked Rocky questions about skincare to help promote her own Fenty skincare line. He also shared his first red carpet look, last purchase under $20, a food he would never eat and more.

"What is your skin type?" Rihanna asked Rocky.

"Handsome," he replied, to which Rihanna rolled her eyes.

That same month, Rocky asked Rihanna questions for Vogue to also promo her Fenty skincare line.

"My skin type is just as complicated as men are," Rihanna jokingly said when A$AP Rocky asked about her skin type for Vogue. "Y'all always try to say women are complicated [but] it's y'all!."

These video interviews were cute moments between the two friends-reportedly turned-lovers and left fans wondering what a relationship between them would look like.

Rocky also appeared in the Fenty Skin ad campaign alongside Rihanna and Lil Nas X in July.

While this rumored relationship's details remain a mystery, The Sun reported back in January that Rihanna and Rocky had been seeing each other romantically. Rihanna and Rocky reportedly "shared a hotel suite during that trip in New York," a source allegedly said.

However, also in January of this year, sources told E! News that RiRi was still single and not dating Rocky.

The friendship between A$AP Rocky and Rihanna dates back to her Diamonds World Tour in 2013, where Rocky served as the opening act.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have yet to confirm their relationship status to the public.