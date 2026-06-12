Killer Kids Take the Spotlight in Nas-Executive Produced Horror Film Ice Cream Man

Killer kids take the spotlight in the Nas-executive produced horror film Ice Cream Man.

The new trailer for the upcoming movie—which is directed by horror movie vet Eli Roth—was debuted earlier this month. The premise of the forthcoming slasher flick revolves around a small town's children going on a murderous rampage after being served ice cream from a mysterious merchant.

The gore meter on the film is definitely cranked up to the max and features unrated content, according to the trailer.

Nas serves as executive producer through Mass Appeal's partnership with Roth's new production company, The Horror Section, which he launched in 2025.

“I’m proud to come together and partner with Eli to bring these films to life and push the boundaries of what horror can be, both culturally and creatively,” said Nas in a statement to Variety back in March. “Eli and I shared the same vision from the beginning and partnering with him and The Horror Section feels natural. I’m excited to take the genre in an exciting new direction, and ‘Ice Cream Man’ is just the beginning.”

Roth shares the same sentiment about the collab.

“Nas is one of the most influential storytellers and cultural voices of all time and we bonded instantly over our mutual love of horror,” said Roth in a statement. “We are thrilled to partner with Mass Appeal, with its unmatched pulse on culture and what truly resonates."

Ice Cream Man is set to hit theaters on Aug. 7.

Watch the Ice Cream Man Trailer

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