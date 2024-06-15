Nas Is Bringing the Classic Hip-Hop Film Beat Street to Broadway

The classic 1984 hip-hop film Beat Street is coming to Broadway courtesy of Nas.

Nas Is Bringing Beat Street to Broadway

According to a Hollywood Reporter report, published on Friday (June 14), Nas has gathered a creative team to adapt the 1984 hip-hop film Beat Street into a musical. The veteran rhymer shared the news of his involvement at the 2024 Tribeca Film Festival, which screened the movie in celebration of the film's 40th anniversary.

The entertainment publication reports that Nas will serve as a producer alongside Arthur Baker, who was involved in the original film as a co-producer, composer, and music producer. Michael Holman, the associate producer of the original film, and Richard Fearn will also be part of the production team. The group plans to expand and create new musical works based on the film's original soundtrack and bring the story to life on stage.

"Beat Street wasn’t just a film – it spread the revolution of hip-hop culture throughout the country and the world. It left an indelible mark, inspiring generations of young artists and creating new hip-hop fans alike," Nas told THR. "It's a thrill for me to join the creative team of Beat Street, bringing the raw energy of hip-hop into the fabric of Broadway. It's an honor to breathe new life into this iconic work and celebrate its enduring legacy."

In the upcoming weeks, additional members of the creative team will be revealed as part of the ongoing effort to bring Beat Street to Broadway.

What Is the Beat Street Film About?

Set in the South Bronx during the birth of hip-hop, Beat Street tells the story of three aspiring young artists a graffiti artist, a DJ and a B-boy (break dancer) all struggling to achieve their dreams as they navigate in the emerging hip-hop scene. The film stars Rae Dawn Chong, Gus Davis, Saundra Santiago and Jon Chardiet and features music by Harry Belafonte, who produced the film based on a script written by Steven Hager. Veteran director Stan Lathan (Def Comedy Jam) directed the film.

The cast of Beat Street also included many legendary hip-hop artists including DJ Kool Herc, Afrika Bambataa & The Sonic Force, Doug E. Fresh, Treacherous Three and Melle Mel (of Grandmaster Flash & The Furious 5 fame) who performed the title song to the movie's soundtrack.

Watch the official trailer for Beat Street and more below.

Watch the Official Trailer for Beat Street

Watch the Classic B-Boy Scene From Beat Street