Fivio Foreign Reveals He Had Sex With His Sister’s Sister While They Were All in the Same Room

Fivio Foreign has revealed a sexual encounter that should have never happened, but it did. The Brooklyn drill rapper disclosed that he had sex with his sister's sister while they were all in the same room. Let us explain.

In a Dirty Street Confessions video with internet personality Supa Dupa Humble via his Instagram page, @supadupahumble, which premiered on Wednesday (Jan. 12), the 2022 XXL Awards Song of the Year nominee detailed a situation in which he had sex with his sister’s sister from her father’s side—no relation to Fivio—while his biological sister was sleeping in the room.

"My sister been left the house, right? She came back, she spent the night in my house," he explained. "Well, her sister’s sister from her father’s side, she wanted to fuck me. I was a kid, I was like in high school."

“I fucked her,” Fivio admitted.

Fivio added that his sex romp was the worst thing that could've ever happened because his biological sister was asleep in the same room.

“I had to go viral on her and I just felt I shouldn’t had did it,” concluded Fivio on his sexual tryst.

To be clear, it seems that Fivio's sister’s sister is not in the immediate family tree because he said "her father's side." So, more than likely, the other sister could have a totally different father and mother than Fivio.

In another video, Fivio revealed some of his freakiest sexual encounters to Supa Dupa Humble.

“The freakiest shit I ever did?” the "Big Drip" rapper began. “I did a threesome with a pregnant bitch and it was real freaky. It was crazy. I didn’t eat her ass, but I eat ass.”

Fivio also explained his oral techniques in the bedroom.

“Gotta eat the pussy first,” he said. “Warm it up to get me warmed up, and if I get a little excited...then I might go crazy on her ass.”

When asked what ass tastes like, Fivio quipped, “The shit...”

Finally, Fivio revealed that he also has a foot fetish and likes to suck toes. "That’s my thing," he declared.

The 31-year-old rhymer then detailed a foot job he received from a woman. Apparently, his lady friend’s fellatio skills were subpar so Fivio told her to pivot and put her feet on his penis.

"So I'm like, yo, I like the toes," he said. "Put your feet on it."

"I was spitting on it [his penis]," he continued. "I was putting spit on it and I let her do it with the toes and it was good. I want another one."

Fivio Foreign should talk to Meek Mill, who recently did an interview with Supa Dupa Humble about his sexual escapades, and compare notes.

Watch Fivio get candid about sex below.