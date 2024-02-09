Fivio Foreign, BabyDrill, Rhymefest and More – New Hip-Hop Projects

The month of February continues to bring a wave of new hip-hop projects for your weekend enjoyment. This batch includes a New York drill rhymer returns with a new mixtape, an Atlanta rapper drops his second studio album, a Chicago lyricist releases an inspiring album and more.

Fivio Foreign Is Bringing Pain & Love 2 on New Mixtape

While Fivio Foreign is working on his next album, the Brooklyn drill rapper is giving fans a glimpse of his thought processes with his new mixtape, Pain & Love 2. The tape comes two years after Fivio released his debut album, B.I.B.L.E., in April of 2022.

The 10-song collection boasts rap cameos from Swae Lee, Sheff G, Rowdy Rebel and Lil Tjay. To promote his mixtape, Fivio dropped a new video for "Same 24" featuring Meek Mill, which can be viewed below.

"With this new mixtape, I wanna to show my real emotion, but I wanted to show the growth and I wanted to show the passion," Fivio states in his trailer. "So I put it on my knuckles—pain and love—cuz I feel like these are the only two things I'll ever fight for or I'll ever fight over."

BabyDrill Drops New Studio Album ScoreGod

After dropping his second album, MadMan, in April of 2023, BabyDrill is back with his third effort, ScoreGod. The Atlanta rapper unleashes 14 tracks brimming with hardcore rhymes about his rough and violent street life over a blend of Chicago drill and trap music productions.

BabyDrill dropped a video for the title track featuring Florida rapper Luh Tyler. The visual, which can be viewed below, features Baby and Tyler flaunting cash and jewelry while spitting rhymes beside a red Porsche outside a basketball court.

Rhymefest Releases Inspiring Project James & Nikki: A Conversation

Primarily known for his collaborative work with fellow Chicagoan Kanye West, Rhymefest has recently shifted his focus toward a personal music project. His new album, James & Nikki: A Conversation, is a collection of tunes inspired by and includes clips from a 1971 conversation between literary icons James Baldwin and Nikki Giovanni.

The set's first single is "Creator" featuring Brittney Carter and Rell Suma, which can be viewed below. On the song, Rhymefest explores the idea of relying on love to surmount obstacles in romantic relationships.

