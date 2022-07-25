Fivio Foreign Claims He Only Got a $5,000 Advance From His Record Deal With Mase

Fivio Foreign is claiming he only received a four-figure advance from his deal with Ma$e's RichFish record label.

On Sunday (July 24), Fivio was the latest guest on Gillie Da Kid and Wallo267's Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast. The Brooklyn rapper spoke about his come-up in the rap game, including linking with Ma$e, who inked him to a record contract in 2019.

Fivio said Ma$e showed interest after he put out the song "Blixky Inna Box" with Jay Dee and Dee Savv, and told Fivio he wanted to sign all three rappers on the track in order to shop a single deal.

"I ain't gon' lie, [Ma$e] pulled out the paper and I just signed the shit, immediately," Fivio said around the 21:35-mark of the interview.

"The nigga that brought me to him, he was like, 'Yo, man. Just sign that shit, You buggin'.' I'm like, 'Yeah, read it.' He's like, 'Alright, just sign it. It's good.' So, I just signed it," Fivio explained. "The advance was $5,000."

"That's all he gave me," Fivio added. "I signed for $5,000. That shit hit. I thought that shit was going to last until whenever it was going to last. That shit ain't last two weeks."

Fivio confirmed he is still in the contract to this day. His new album B.I.B.L.E was released under RichFish/Columbia.

"Ma$e know the business. He really know the business a lot. I didn't know nothing," Fivio added. "He was fake trying to explain it to me. 'You get to keep this. I get to keep 30 percent of this.' I was like aight, whatever."

While Wallo267 was taken aback by the revelation, especially considering Ma$e has constantly claimed he was done wrong by Diddy in his Bad Boy contract, the former XXL Freshman doesn't appear to have let the situation get under his skin.

"I don't be crying over spilled milk," he continued. "I'm in a better situation now. He get what he get ... But I control my money."

XXL has reached out to Ma$e for comment.

Fivio Foreign dropped his debut album B.I.B.L.E back in April. The LP featured guest appearances from Kanye West, A$AP Rocky, Quavo, Coi Leray, Lil Tjay and more.

Watch Fivio Foreign Talk About His Deal With Ma$e on Million Dollaz Worth of Game Below