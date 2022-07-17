Gillie Da Kid Claims Rick Ross Owes Meek Mill Money, Calls It a ‘1914 Slave Deal’

Gillie Da Kid is taking his feud with Rick Ross to another level. During his angry rant, the rapper-turned-podcaster claimed that Rozay owed Meek Mill money because he allegedly locked him in a “1914 slave deal.”

On Saturday (July 17), Gillie Da Kid hopped on his Instagram page to air out Rick Ross and his alleged business dealings with his artists. In his three-minute video rant, the rap veteran accused the Maybach Music Group honcho of always minding other people’s business but not his own.

“That’s ya problem, ya always mindin’ niggas business,” Gillie seethed. “You was mindin’ Birdman business some years back when you was running around talking about, ‘Give Khaled the money you owe him!’”

Gillie then claimed that Ross owed Meek money and has him allegedly in a bad record deal.

“Well, you give Meek the money you owe him, nigga,” Gillie demanded. "'Cause, you got him in a 1914 slave deal. A Harriet Tubman joint that he signed when he was 19 and now he’s 35. Why you ain’t renegotiate with a real nigga?”

“Thank God he’s fuckin’ with them white boys,” Gillie continued. “He’d fuck around, be broke, busted and disgusted fuckin’ with you [Rick Ross]. But he’s a hell of a businessman, though. Salute to you, Meek.”

In the caption of the video, Gillie wrote, "Leave me Thee fu$k alone...Dis ain’t what u want[.] I represent 4 the youth so I refuse to let old ni$$az play with me...Go feed ur cow."

Gillie’s rant was in response to Ross’ clap back after he dissed the Miami rapper for having cows on his massive property on an episode of Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast.

"It's old niggas, they don't hear the roar of the crowd no more, and they still think the world gon' come back," Gillie opined. "So, they be on Instagram and they be on social media doing dumb shit. 'I just bought a cow.' And all this dumb shit. Fuck would you buy a cow for?"

In the clip, Ross filmed himself walking around his The Promise Land estate in Fayetteville, Ga. "Fellas, fellas. Let me give you the real game," he said in the video, seemingly referencing Gillie's podcast title. "When I spend more money on my cow hooves than you do on your wife and kids every month, you should take notes."

Watch Gillie Da Kid’s Rant About Rick Ross Owing Meek Mill Money and Locking Him in a "1914 Slave Deal" Below