Gillie Da Kid Posts Photo of Rick Ross as a Correctional Officer, Tells Ross to Name His Podcast ‘Lock It Up’

The back-and-forth between Gillie Da Kid and Rick Ross is heating up, with Gillie recently resurfacing an old photo of Rozay when he was a correctional officer.

On Thursday (July 14), Gillie Da Kid responded to Rick Ross' apparent Instagram diss and announcement that the South Florida rapper would be starting his own podcast. In his own IG post, Gillie shared a faux cover art for Ross' potential podcast that shows Ross in his former gig as a CO. Gillie titled the post Lock It Up Podcast w/ Rick Ross.

"I got ur name 4 ur podcast @richforever aka The Mickey Mouse Show 😂 ur history ain’t right to fu$k with me u betta leave that alone 💯," Gillie captioned the post.

Gillie's latest taunt comes in response Rick Ross dissing the Philadelphia rapper-turned-podcaster earlier in the day. Rozay shared an Instagram video where he took subliminal shots at the Million Dollaz Worth of Game co-host.

"Fellas, fellas. Let me give you the real game," Ross said in the video, seemingly referencing Gillie's podcast title. "When I spend more money on my cow hooves than you do on your wife and kids every month, you should take notes."

Ross also announced he would be putting out a podcast of his own and urged fans to come up with the title, which led to Gillie's response.

Gillie Da Kid sparked the beef on Monday (July 11), when he dissed Rick Ross on the latest episode of his podcast.

"It's old niggas, they don't hear the roar of the crowd no more, and they still think the world gon' come back," Gillie vented. "So, they be on Instagram and they be on social media doing dumb shit. 'I just bought a cow.' And all this dumb shit. Fuck would you buy a cow for?"

"You knew I was gon' bake you, nigga," he continued. "I seen you in those comments. You knew I was gon' bake your goofy ass. Yeah, fuck wrong with you? Don't ever comment on nothing about me, nigga. When you used to be a CO, nigga. When you used to lock niggas like Wallo in the cell."

Gillie's issue with Ross seems to stem from Ross commenting on Gillie getting called out earlier this year when he appeared to lie about having Lil Wayne shook when they ran into each other at Jackson State University.

Rick Ross worked as a correctional officer in Florida before his rap career from 1995 to 1997. After cop rumors surfaced in 2007, Ross initially denied the claims. His former profession was exposed in 2008 by TheSmokingGun who uncovered work documents from Ross' time on the force. He recently spoke about his time as a cop on The Full Send podcast.

"One of my big homies had just got in trouble and a lot of things were going on," Ross said when asked why he got into that job. "He just suggested it."

"I didn't really get to make it to the prison," he expounded when pushed for details. "You have to go through training and all that and I didn't last long. I may have last four months before they said I....You know, I was a little tardy."

See Gillie Da Kid's Response Rick Ross' Apparent Diss Below