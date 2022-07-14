Rick Ross Appears to Respond to Gillie Da Kid’s Diss

It looks like Rick Ross is clapping back at Gillie Da Kid after the rapper-turned-podcaster dissed Rozay on the most recent episode of the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast.

On Thursday (July 14), Rick Ross shared a message on his Instagram Story that appeared to be a direct rebuttal to the shots Gillie recently fired at the Miami MC. In the clip, Ross shared a video of himself walking around his The Promise Land estate.

"Fellas, fellas. Let me give you the real game," Ross says in the video, seemingly referencing Gillie's podcast title. "When I spend more money on my cow hooves than you do on your wife and kids every month, you should take notes."

Prior to the subliminal shot, Rick Ross announced he would be starting his own podcast, apparently to directly compete with Gillie and Wallo267's show.

"Guys, I woke and just had a beautiful idea, a boss idea. I'ma start a podcast," Rozay revealed before urging fans to help him think of a title for the new show.

Rick Ross' apparent shots come a few days after Gillie dissed the Richer Than I Ever Been MC during a podcast interview with producer Southside.

"It's old niggas, they don't hear the roar of the crowd no more, and they still think the world gon' come back," Gillie vented. "So, they be on Instagram and they be on social media doing dumb shit. 'I just bought a cow.' And all this dumb shit. Fuck would you buy a cow for?"

"You knew I was gon' bake you, nigga," he continued. "I seen you in those comments. You knew I was gon' bake your goofy ass. Yeah, fuck wrong with you? Don't ever comment on nothing about me, nigga. When you used to be a CO, nigga. When you used to lock niggas like Wallo in the cell."

Gillie Da Kid doubled down in the comment of a blog post.

"This ain’t no fuckin sneak diss 😂😂😂," he posted. "I’m talkin to Ross he should of never been in Mack Maine comments callin me a fraud 💯."

Gillie's beef with Ross seems to be the result of Rozay commenting on an incident earlier this year where Gillie claimed he had Lil Wayne shook, but video evidence proved that was not the case.

See Video of Rick Ross' Apparent Response to Gillie's Diss Below