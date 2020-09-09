Following Megan Thee Stallion's most recent revelation that Tory Lanez was indeed the person who shot her during an incident in July, more details in the form of a text have emerged.

On Wednesday (Sept. 9), TMZ published a report alleging the 28-year-old Canadian rapper apologized for shooting Megan via a text message he sent her 15 hours after allegedly firing a gun that injured her foot. According to the messages, Tory Lanez offered an apology before claiming intoxication led to the altercation.

"I know u prolly never gone talk to me again, but I genuinely want u to know I'm sorry from the bottom of my heart," TMZ claims one message reads. Tory then goes on to state, "I was just too drunk."

As the conversation continues, Tory reiterates that drunkenness was the cause of his violent actions. "Cuz I genuinely just got too drunk," he allegedly wrote.

The new report suggesting that Tory did indeed apologize to the "Cash Shit" rapper comes after fans began to criticize him for coming forward to argue against the decrease in his streaming numbers in a media outlet's Instagram DM, but not yet publicly speaking about the incident with Megan.

In early July, Tory was arrested and booked at the Los Angeles County's Sheriff's Department for carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle. It was later revealed that witnesses claimed an argument took place in an SUV outside of a home in the Hollywood Hills and gunshots were fired, resulting in Megan being hit with bullets in her feet. Last month, the 25-year-old Houston native went on Instagram Live and confirmed Tory Lanez as her shooter after weeks of silence and withholding details about the shooting to protect those involved.

XXL has reached out to Tory Lanez and his team for comment.