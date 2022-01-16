Young Thug Says He Doesn’t ‘F&!k With Freddie Gibbs,’ Freddie Appears to Respond With Dress Comment

It looks like Young Thug is getting involved in his artist Gunna's beef with Freddie Gibbs.

On Sunday (Jan. 16), Thugger shared some clips on his Instagram Story, one of which taunted Freddie.

"High above the rim/I don't fuck with Freddie Gibbs," Thug rhymes while holding up a middle finger to the camera. "Niggas tellin' fibs/Risk your life getting next to me, you know your chances slim," he continues.

Young Thug is reciting lyrics from Gunna's new song "Poochie Gown," off his DS4Ever album.

The post quickly caught the ear of Gibbs, who seemingly responded on Twitter. First, he posted three sleeping emojis. The Gary, Ind. rapper followed up with the tweet, "All the girls that like me wear dresses. This ain’t nothin," an apparent reference to Thug donning a dress on the cover of his Jeffery album.

"Kill these niggas with success," Gibbs added, followed by the tweet, "Yessirski," a phrase Thug often uses.

freddie gibbs responds to young thug FreddieGibbs via Twitter

It is unclear why YT picked today to also beef with Freddie. However, this new wrinkle in the situation comes a week after YSL artist Gunna dissed Freddie Gibbs on his new album, DS4Ever. The diss arrived a day after the beef erupted between the two on Twitter. Gunna called out Freddie for calling him a snitch in 2020, due to Gunna's appearance in what people were calling an episode of Crime Stoppers but was really a CNN segment from years ago. After warning Gibbs of the diss, Gunna spit the line, "I don't fuck with Freddie Gibbs/Niggas telling fibs," on the song "Poochie Gown," which didn't exactly get rave reviews from listeners.

Gunna talked about the beef during a recent interview on The Breakfast Club, admitting he sparked the situation out of the blue.