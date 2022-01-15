Gunna Says Freddie Gibbs Wanted to Do a Collab Song After Freddie Called Him a Snitch

In what has been one of the strangest hip-hop beefs in a while, the Gunna versus Freddie Gibbs situation continues with words from one side this time.

On Friday (Jan. 14), Gunna appeared on The Breakfast Club and revealed that Gibbs actually tried to do a collab with the YSL artist after Gibbs subliminally tweeted about Gunna being a snitch in 2020.

"He tried to do a song with me through my manager," the Atlanta rapper shared. "It's like, huh? Wait? What?" Gunna added, "He thought I forgot. I don't forget. If I got a problem with you from five years ago, it's still...it don't change. It can be 10 years later. I'm gon' get you."

During the interview, he was also asked about the situation with Gibbs, which popped off on Twitter a day before the release of the YSL rapper's new album, DS4EVER.

"It came out the blue," Gunna admitted about the beef. "I was rapping and his name came up. I had to let him know before it came out, ’cause I ain't really on no sucker time. I'm really, like, trying to address everything and every situation before anything happen. So, you already know, I knew where he stood at before anything, off top. He a man, and he gon' let you know. 'I got a problem with you, or I don't got a problem with you.' That's it. That's really what it was. You said what you said and I said what I said."

Gunna said the beef originated with Freddie Gibbs calling him a snitch due to a video that surfaced in 2019 of Gunna on television that many people were calling an episode of Crime Stoppers. It was actually a CNN news segment. The ATL rhymer said he chose not to address Gibbs then, but years later, he felt the time was right on the new song "Poochie Gown," where he raps the unsatisfying bars, "I don't fuck with Freddie Gibbs/He be tellin' fibs."

Check out Gunna's full interview on The Breakfast Club below.