T.I. Wants to Know Why the KKK Hasn’t Been Charged With a RICO Case

T.I. has some questions following the arrests of Young Thug and Gunna for racketeering this week.

On Wednesday (May 11), Tip jumped on his Instagram account and posed a question related to the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO), which the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office in Georgia has accused 28 members of the YSL crew of violating. “Why the KKK ain’t been hit wit a RICO...”,” asked T.I. in the post. In the caption, he added a thinking face emoji.

As previously reported Thug, Gunna and 26 other members of YSL have been indicted on RICO charges. Thugger was taken into custody on Monday (May 9) and was hit with seven additional felony charges. Meanwhile, Gunna surrendered to police the following day and was booked on a RICO charge. However, he is also being accused of criminal street gang activity, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, hydrocodone and marijuana, and theft by receiving stolen property, according to 11Alive. The "Pushin P" rapper was denied bail and remains in custody.

During Thugger’s hearing in Fulton County, Ga., Judge Robert Wolf denied the rapper his request for bond for fear that he's a flight risk, as well as a risk of interfering with the RICO case and risk of committing more felonies if released. Thug’s attorney, Brian Steel, asked the judge to reconsider his motion as he vigorously defended his client. The attorney even offered to take custody of Thug’s passport and suggested that the court could order the rapper to wear an ankle monitor and confine him to his home.

Judge Wolf didn’t budge from his decision and reiterated that he considers Thug a flight risk and possibly commit additional felonies. “He has a lot of support outside the state of Georgia, it might be hard to get him back to the state,” he stated.

Along with T.I., producer Metro Boomin has also spoken out in support of Young Thug and Gunna. Check out his tweets below.