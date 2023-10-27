Lil Uzi Vert Admits Their Relationship Isn’t in the Best Shape

Lil Uzi Vert is admitting their relationship isn't in the best place currently.

Lil Uzi Vert Releases Statement on Instagram

On Thursday (Oct. 26), Lil Uzi Vert shared messages on their Instagram Story, updating fans on their mind state after announcing their final album.

"This time, I won't let anybody stop my journey to happiness or being one of the greatest musicians ever," they wrote following a screenshot showing someone sending the Philadelphia rapper words of encouragement.

"The most attention I could get is by dropping music," Uzi added in a follow-up IG Story below. "I understand y'all don't believe me but it starts with me to show you that I'm actually serious and I'm very stressed out. And done with so many voices controlling my life. Like I never lived for me. I would give up all the money and perks that this comes with to live a perfectly normal life, I'm okay with it. Im not as close to my family as I should be. My relationship isn't in the best shape. I JUST WANNA BREATHE."

Uzi concluded: "But don't get me wrong I have a lot of supporters that love me and love what I do I've also changed many lives and every single one of y'all changed my life. I can never repay my fans for the blessing you gave me. I've been distant from everyone lately even if they are standing right next to me."

Lil Uzi Vert Reveals Luv Is Rage 3 Will Be Their Final Album

Uzi's IG missive comes on the heels of them revealing Luv Is Rage 3 will be their final album.

"Luv Is Rage 3 will be my last album," Uzi told concertgoers at a Pink Tape Tour stop in Detroit last week. "No, relax. It’s OK. After Luv Is Rage 3, I guess I will go on another tour for Luv Is Rage 3. But after that, I wanna try to live a normal life."

Lil Uzi Vert released their most recent album, Pink Tape, back in June. Since then, they have been teasing the release of the Barter 16 mixtape and Luv Is Rage 3. Uzi has also been juggling dating City Girls rapper JT.

Peep LUV opening up about music and wanting to achieve happiness below.

See Lil Uzi Vert's Instagram Posts