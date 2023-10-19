Lil Uzi Vert has put their massive California home on the market, and it's fetching quite a high price.

Lil Uzi Vert is Selling Their Sprawling $6 Million California Mansion

The Pink Tape rapper is reportedly selling their 59,128 square-foot home in California's Bell Canyon neighborhood. Per The Hollywood Reporter, the monstrous five-bed, six-bath property is listed on Compass for a cool $5,999,999, with realtor Carl Gambino also sharing photos of the property on his Instagram.

The open-space mansion additionally sits on 1.35 acres of land and is enclosed inside a quiet, gated community. It also comes with a jacuzzi, an infinity pool and includes a chef's kitchen and massive eat-in island. Upstairs, the master bedroom sports a fireplace with a soaking tub, glass shower and herringbone-style tile flooring. Balconies also encompass the whole house.

Lil Uzi Vert reportedly moved into the mansion back in 2021, buying the property for $4.4 million. Lil Uzi Vert's Bell Canyon property is also neighboring other celebrities including Joe Rogan, Trey Songz, Jhené Aiko and Shaquille O'Neal.

Lil Uzi Vert Wins Big at 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards

Lil Uzi Vert recently won big at the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards on Oct. 3. The Philadelphia rapper's hit single "Just Wanna Rock" was honored with the award for Song of the Year during the pre-recorded ceremony.

The song beat out other notable contenders including Lil Durk's "All My Life" with J. Cole, DJ Khaled's "God Did" featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend and Fridayy, Coi Leray's "Players," Drake and 21 Savage's "Rich Flex" and more.

See photos of Lil Uzi Vert's $6 million mansion below.