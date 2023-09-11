Lil Uzi Vert Gives Update on When Barter 16 Will Drop

Lil Uzi Vert is giving an update on when their highly anticipated new Barter 16 tape will be released.

Lil Uzi Vert Updates Fans on Barter 16

On Sunday (Sept. 10), video of Lil Uzi Vert being surrounded by inquisitive fans surfaced online. In the clip, which can be seen below, Uzi is sitting in a car, which is being swarmed by supporters. One fan asks when Barter 16 will drop. The Philadelphia rapper responded with a new timeline for the release.

"I'm trying to drop that s**t by the end of next week because I'm trying to drop another album," he told the fans while showing off a new chain.

LIl Uzi Vert first announced Barter 16 back in July, on the heels of releasing their No. 1 album Pink Tape.

"Sitting here thinking bout how I just went 1 on a experimental tape," Uzi wrote over a picture that appears to show the rapper's hand forming the letter b. "My apologies. Barter 16 mixtape on the way," he added along with CD and blood emojis.

Unfortunately, the project has suffered from leaks, with many of the songs finding their way online ahead of the release of the project, which may have contributed to the tape's delay.

See video of Lil Uzi Vert telling fans when Barter 16 will drop below.

Watch Lil Uzi Vert Giving an Update on When Barter 16 Will Drop