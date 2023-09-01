Lil Uzi Vert Wrongly Identified for Stealing Puppy in Police Bulletin Photo, Cops Apologize for Confusion

Lil Uzi Vert has been wrongly identified for stealing a puppy in a police bulletin photo. The police department has since apologized for the confusion.

Lil Uzi Vert Wrongly Identified as Dognapper by Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department

In a bizarre set of circumstances, Lil Uzi Vert was mistaken for a dognapper by the Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department in Pennsylvania on Thursday (Aug. 31). When issuing a bulletin via Facebook regarding a stolen puppy in the area, the township's PD included a photo of Lil Uzi Vert instead of the actual suspect, who does look quite similar to the Philadelphia rapper.

"Be on the lookout," the Wilkes-Barre PD captioned the photo of Lil Uzi Vert and the poor missing pup. "Stolen puppy from BrooksidePups on Kidder St. Last seen going on the Turnpike believed to be heading to Philadelphia. The license for the vehicle does not belong on the vehicle and is believed to be stolen. Any sightings of this vehicle, dog or individual is asked to call 9-1-1."

Wilkes-Barre Township Police Apologize for Wrongly Identifying Lil Uzi Vert as a Puppy Stealer

When word began to circulate that Lil Uzi Vert's photo was used by police seeking the stolen dog, the cops from Wilkes-Barre, Penn. amended the social media bulletin within an hour. According to the police department, the puppy retailer provided them with Uzi's photo instead of an image of the actual suspect.

"The original photo of the male provided by the establishment was not the correct male," wrote the Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department after correcting Lil Uzi Vert's photo. "This current photo is the actor in question. We apologize for the error and any confusion."

What Has Lil Uzi Vert Actually Been Up to Instead of Stealing Dogs?

Despite their striking resemblance to the presumed puppy-snatching person of interest, Lil Uzi Vert has been spending time in the studio rather than stealing dogs off the street. After recording nearly 700 songs for his critically acclaimed, chart-topping Pink Tape album, Uzi Vert got right back to work on his forthcoming mixtape, Barter 16.

Check out Lil Uzi Vert being mistakenly identified as the suspect and the Wilkes-Barre Police Department's apology below.

See Lil Uzi Vert Being Wrongly Identified in the Wilkes-Barre Police Bulletin and the PD Issue an Apology

Lil Uzi Vert Wrongly Identified for Stealing Puppy in Police Bulletin Photo, Cops Apologize for Confusion Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department/Facebook loading...