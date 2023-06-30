Lil Uzi Vert, Currensy and Harry Fraud, Veeze and More – New Hip-Hop Projects

Hip-hop closes out June on a high note with the release of some fresh new sounds. Ahead of the Fourth of July Weekend, a Philadelphia-bred juggernaut drops an LP the whole game has been waiting on, an established rapper-producer combo drops a new project, a rising star from the bubbling Detroit scene unleashes his debut album and more.

Lil Uzi Vert Finally Drops Pink Tape Album

Lil Uzi Vert finally comes through with Pink Tape after the buzz surrounding the album has been continuously building throughout all of 2023.

With their first full-length offering since 2020's Eternal Atake, Uzi drops the immensely anticipated LP on the strength of its multi-platinum certified lead single, "Just Wanna Rock." The record, which peaked at No. 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart, is one of the biggest hits on TikTok over the past year and found Lil Uzi Vert performing the viral smash on stages as grand as the 2023 Grammy Awards and the 2023 BET Awards.

Of the nearly 700 songs Lil Uzi Vert reportedly recorded for the album, 24 of them found their way onto Pink Tape along with two additional bonus tracks that Uzi says they hold near and dear to their heart.

"[The bonus songs] are special to me that a lot of people love, but the world, they didn't really get to hear them," Lil Uzi Vert said on Instagram Live earlier this month.

In unveiling Pink Tape's official release date on Monday (June 26), the Philadelphia rapper accompanied the announcement with a cinematic trailer for the project directed by Gibson Hazard.

Curren$y and Harry Fraud Drop Vices project

Curren$y and Harry Fraud have teamed up again for their collaborative project Vices. Judging by LP's artwork and tracklisting, the songs are inspired by the neon lights, beaches and sunny weather of Miami, as well as the classic 1984 cop show Miami Vice. The 9-song collection boasts guest features from Benny The Butcher, Jim Jones, Larry June and more.

Vices is Curren$y and Harry Fraud's eighth collaboration. Their last joint album was Regatta in October of 2021. Ahead of their newest release, Spitta Andretti has been dropping visual song snippets from the LP with scenes from the Miami Vice TV show. Check a few of them out below and get into the vibe.

Veeze Drops Debut Studio Album Ganger

Much to the pleasure of his increasingly growing fan base, Veeze drops Ganger this week, the Detroit up-and-comer's debut studio album that has been four years in the making. Previewed by the widely lauded single, "GOMD," the remix of which features the aforementioned Lil Uzi Vert, the 21-track offering features fellow Motor City spitters Babyface Ray and Icewear Vezzo along with Lil Yachty, among others.

Ganger arrives just in time for Veeze to hop over to European cities like Paris, Amsterdam and London over the next few days as part of The Mob World Tour with Babyface Ray.

Check out other new projects this week from Alchemist, Kota The Friend, Q Da Fool and more below.